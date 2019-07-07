LIVE Stream: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Kuwait vs Lebanon

Kuwait will take on Lebanon in the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 title at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan on Sunday.

Lebanon, Palestine and Kuwait finished bottom of Group A, B and C respectively and will now face each other in a round robin format to decided the seventh, eight and ninth positions at this season’s West Asian U-15 boys’ championship.

Meanwhile, hosts Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia have progressed to the next stage as group winners and will now face each other to decide the champions of the championship. Bahrain, Oman and Iraq finished second in their groups and will now take each other on to decide the fourth, fifth and sixth placed teams.

The tournament sees nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Kuwait vs Lebanon in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 3:00 AM HKT.