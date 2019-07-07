LIVE Stream: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Iraq vs Bahrain 

Iraq will face Bahrain in the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 title at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan on Sunday.

Bahrain, Oman and Iraq who finished second in the Group A, B and C respectively are facing each other in a round robin format to decided the fourth, fifth and sixth placed teams at this year’s West Asian youth championship.

Meanwhile, hosts Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia have progressed to the next stage as group winners and will now face each other to decide the champions of the championship.Lebanon, Palestine and Kuwait who finished bottom in their groups will face each other to decide the final places of the U-15 tournament.

The tournament sees nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Iraq vs Bahrain in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 12:00 AM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.