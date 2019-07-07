LIVE: Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 – India vs Tajikistan

The second edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 kicks off at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday with hosts India taking on Central Asian opponents in the form of Tajikistan.

India, who are hosting the four-nation tournament, will begin their title defence against the Tajiks. The Blue Tigers had defeated Kenya 2-0 in the final held at Mumbai last year with captain Sunil Chhetri scoring both the goals.

However, India will go into the tournament with plenty of changes including a new head coach as former Croatia manager Igor Stimac has replaced English tactician Stephen Constantine recently.

This is Stimac’s second tournament with the Indian national team after taking them to the King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand last month. In Buriram, India lost to Curacao in the opener, but defeated Thailand 1-0 in the second match to claim the third place in the King’s Cup.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan are powered by Tajik League champions FC Istiklol with no less than 11 of the 21 players coming from the AFC Cup side. They will also be one of the eight teams in Pot 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round draw along with the likes of Thailand and Philippines

This year’s Intercontinental Cup will see four nations taking part — hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea. Syria are the highest ranked side in the competition sitting 85th in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st. The Tajiks are ranked 120th in the world while the North Koreans are ranked 122nd.

India vs Tajikistan in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 will kick off at 10:30 PM HKT (8 PM Indian local time). You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here.