Iraq striker Mohanad Ali on the verge of signing for Qatar giants despite European interest – Reports

Iraq’s young striker Mohanad Ali is on the verge of signing for Qatar Stars League giants Al Duhail SC, according to reports emerging out of Qatar.

19-year-old Mohanad has been a subject to interest from several European giants including Juventus and Manchester City who had inquired about the striker to his Iraqi Premier League club Al Shorta SC.

#استاد_الدوحة / المهاجم العراقي مهند علي (ميمي) يصل مساء اليوم الى الدوحة من اجل التوقيع لنادي #الدحيل.@DuhailSC pic.twitter.com/dPisTaf9Ny — جريدة استاد الدوحة (@stadeldoha) July 6, 2019

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been the latest European side to submit an offer for the striker with their offer worth €900,000 dated June 18, 2019 leaked by several Iraqi news outlets last month.

But it looks like the promising striker has declined advances from Europe to settle for a move to Qatar with Al Duhail.

Qatari news outlet Estad Al Doha are reporting that Mohanad is already in Doha to finalise a deal with Al Duhail, who finished second in the Qatar top division last season, seven points behind champions Al Sadd SC.

They are also slated to face local rivals Al Sadd in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2019 on August 6 and 13.

If the move goes through, Mohanad will join the likes of former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Mehdi Benatia and Qatar internationals Bassam Al Rawi and Assim Madibo at the Red Knights.

Duhail have recently sold Japan international attacker Shoya Nakajima to Portuguese giants FC Porto.