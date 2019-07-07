India one of the youngest teams in the world – Igor Stimac ahead of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 opener

India will begin their campaign in the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 that they are hosting against Tajikistan at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The second edition of the Intercontinental Cup, named so despite featuring four teams just from Asia, is head coach Igor Stimac’s second tournament with the Blue Tigers following last month’s King’s Cup 2019.

And just like his predecessor — English coach Stephen Constantine — Stimac has gone for a 25-member squad that features a number of young players who are hoping to impress. And the Croatian specifically spoke about the amount of young blood in the team ahead of their opener.

“We have a new team and our focus is on progressing our game. We are here to win the tournament. But that’s not the first priority. I will not be putting too much pressure on the players for results. But will be looking at how the players respond to certain situations on the field,” Stimac said on the eve of the Tajikistan game.

DPR Korea and Syria are the two other teams taking part in the tournament, the final of which will be played on July 19.

Sunil Chhetri and India – how far they’ve come since 2011

“The time we have to work is limited. We cannot afford to waste even a second. The fact that we gave so many debuts in Thailand [at the King’s Cup] shows clearly that we are looking at the future of Indian football. We are one of the youngest national teams in the world,” the former Croatia manager said.

“We are placing faith and giving chances to young players with good technical abilities. I am happy that the players are learning very fast. The process will take time. I will do everything I can to make sure that we succeed,” he told the media.

“We would love to see many fans at the stadium. Everyone who has India in their heart, and wants to see India at the top — we need your support,” Stimac said.

(Photo courtesy: All India Football Federation)