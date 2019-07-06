Defending champions Indonesia call up 25 players ahead of AFF U-15 Boys’ Championship 2019

Defending champions Indonesia have announced a 25-member squad for the AFF U-15 Boys’ Championship 2019 to be held in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27.

The players called up for national duty will train under Indonesia U-15 head coach Bima Sakti in the coming weeks ahead of the U-15 Championship to be held from July 27 to August 9 in Thailand.

The final phase of the centralised training under former Indonesia national team head coach Bima is to be held from July 7 to 24 at the Padjajaran Stadium in Bogor.

Indonesia are the defending champions of the competition (held as an U-16 championship last year) having defeated Thailand in penalty shootouts last time around.

This year, they will be pooled with Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor Leste, Singapore and Philippines in Group A while hosts Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Indonesia’s 25-member preliminary squad for AFF U-15 Boys’ Championship 2019

Goalkeepers: Putra Kaicen (Bali United), Muhammad Assyurah Al Faqih (PSM Makassar), Nevin Geraldo Kosasih (Perseru BLFC), Ahmad Rifai (Askab Bekasi)

Defenders: Marcell Januar Putra, Kadek Arel Priyatna (Bali United), M. Fajar Setiawan (Persija), Mochamad Aditya Rangga Saputra (Borneo FC), Muhammad Khakim Al Mukhasibi (Bhayangkara FC), Andhika Dwi Kartika (PS Tira), Alfin Farhan Lestaluhu (SKO Ragunan)

Midfielders: Resa Aditya Nugraha (Ps Tira), Marselino Ferdinan, Ruy Arianto, Dio Rizky Saputra (Persebaya), Dimas Juliono Pamungkas, Diandra Diaz Dewari (Persib), Mikael Alfredo Tata (Persipura), Ahmad Athallah Araihan (SKO Ragunan), Aditya Daffa Al Haqi (Barito Putera)

Strikers: Muhammad Valeron (Persib), Mochamad Faizal Shaifullah (Persela), Franciscus Valentino Amaral (PSIS), Alexandro Felix Kamuru (Barito Putera), Wahyu Agung Drajat Mulyono (Persebaya)