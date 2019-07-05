Returning national team defender Anas Edathodika signs for Indian Super League side ATK

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK have acquired yet another prized possession in the form of Anas Edathodika, the centre-back who has recently returned to Indian national team.

Anas had announced his retirement from the Blue Tigers following the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in January, but India’s new head coach Igor Stimac has convinced him to return to the national team set up.

The 32-year-old was named in the 25-member squad for the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 to begin on July 7 and is in line to partner Sandesh Jhingan at the heart of the Indian backline in the four-nation tournament where they will be joined by Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea.

Anas had played for Kerala Blasters in the ISL last season where his contract has run out. And ATK have wasted no time to sign the central defender who will become the latest weapon in the Kolkata-based club’s arsenal.

“I am very pleased with the signing of Anas. He has established himself as a star defender and I believe he has a lot of potential. He will be an essential addition to the defence of the team,” said Antonio Lopez Habaz, the ATK head coach.

“I’m delighted to sign for ATK. I want to come and help the team, that’s always been my goal wherever I have played. I look forward to meeting the staff and players,” said Anas after signing for the club.

ATK had recently signed Fiji international striker Roy Krishna and Australia international striker David Williams from A-League side Wellington Pheonix FC as well as Irish defender Carl McHugh from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell FC.

(Photo courtesy: ATK)