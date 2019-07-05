Intercontinental Cup 2019: Tajikistan touch down in India ahead of opener; Malaysia Super League defender part of 21-man squad

Tajikistan national football team have touched down in India ahead of their Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 opener against India to be held on Sunday.

The travelling contingent of the Tajikistan national side consists of 21 players who will take part in the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup which will be held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad from July 7 to July 19.

Four nations are taking part in the tournament including hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea.

The 21-member Tajikistans squad, trained by their head coach Usman Tashev, includes the likes of highly-experienced defender Akhtam Nazarov of Tajik League champions FC Istiklol and Malaysia Super League side PKNP FC player Siyovush Asrorov as the Southeast Asian connection.

In fact, 11 of the 21 players in the Tajik squad comes from domestic champions Istiklol who narrowly missed out to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC for a place in the Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinals of the AFC Cup 2019.

While hosts India open the tournament against Tajikistan on July 7, Syria will face DPR Korea on the following day. The final of the tournament is to be held on July 19.

India had won the first edition of the tournament last year defeating Kenya 2-0 in the final held at Mumbai. India have already announced a 25-member preliminary squad for the tournament which will be reduced to 23 players before Sunday’s kick off.

Tajikistan’s 21-member squad for Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Rustam Yatimov (FC Istiklol), Shokhrukh Kirgizboev (Barki Tajik Dushanbe)

Defenders: Akhtam Nazarov, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Zoir Juraboev, Tabrezi Davlatmir (all FC Istiklol), Alisher Barotov (FC Khatlon), Siyovush Asrorov (PKNP FC)

Midfielders: Amirbek Juraboev, Ehson Panjshanbe, Muhammadjon Rakhimov (all FC Istiklol), Karomatullo Saidov (FC Khatlon), Okabek Karimov, Ilhomjon Barotov (both FK Istaravshan), Daler Yodgorov, Sharafdzhon Solehov (both CSKA Pamir Dushanbe), Nozim Babadzhanov (Regar-TadAZ)

Forwards: Sheriddin Boboev, Shahrom Samiyev, Komron Tursunov (all FC Istiklol), Tokhir Malodoustov (Barki Tajik Dushanbe)

(Photo courtesy: Tajikistan Football Federation)