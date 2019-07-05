Hosts India shortlist 25 players for Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019

India are hosting the second edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 from July 7 where the Blue Tigers will take on DPR Korea, Syria and Tajikistan as they look to defend their title.

India are to face Tajikistan in the opening match of the four-nation tournament at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on July 7 and Igor Stimac has named 25 players who have been shortlisted for his second tournament as the Indian national team head coach.

35 players had taken part in the preparatory camp ahead of the tournament which took place in Mumbai from which 25 have now been shortlisted. Two more players will drop out when the final squad will be named close to the opening match.

Among those released from the camp are names like Anwar Ali, Michael Soosairaj, Jackichand Singh and Balwant Singh while young attacker Ashique Kuruniyan, who was part of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad, had left the camp earlier due to injury.

“We are satisfied with the execution of work for the past ten days. The players worked really hard, and we are all very enthusiastic about our upcoming games,” Stimac told the official website of the All India Football Federation.

Stimac, who replaced former boss Stephen Constantine, had taken India to the King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand last month where they defeated hosts Thailand 1-0 to claim the third spot.

India’s 25-man preliminary squad for Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

