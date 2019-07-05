LIVE: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will go head to head in the final group stage match of the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan on Friday.

The third and final matchday in the preliminary round of the regional youth championship of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) will see three matches as Lebanon face Bahrain, hosts Jordan taken on Palestine and Saudi Arabia battle it against Kuwait.

Saudis come into the game having defeated Iraq 1-0 in their opening game on July 1 while Kuwait and Iraq played out a goalless draw on July 3. The second matchday saw all three matches end in draws as Bahrain were held 1-1 by Syria while Palestine and Oman also played out a draw by the same scoreline.

The tournament sees nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 3:00 AM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.