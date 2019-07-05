OFFICIAL: Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong signs for Belgian side Sint-Truidense V.V, jersey number announced

Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong has signed for Belgian side Sint-Truidense V.V on a one-year loan deal from Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

The 24-year-old forward was linked with the Belgian side for quite some time and the move has been made official now. His parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC had confirmed the deal was close to completion a couple of days ago.

The deal was made public on the club’s Facebook page where it was also revealed that he will wear the number 15 jersey at the club.

“Very proud and happy to join Sint-Truidense VV football club in Belgian Pro League. This is a major turning point in my football career. Thank you to Mr Doan Nguyen Duc, coaching staff of HAGL Club, Vietnam football official and Sint-Truidense VV Club. I will try to train and play my best to please the fans,” Cong Phuong said at the signing ceremony.