LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – JDT II vs Sabah FA

It’s a top-of-the-table clash in the Malaysia Premier League 2019 on Friday as league leaders Sabah FA face Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium in Johor.

The two teams are locked in a thrilling battle for the Liga Premier Malaysia title this season with Sabah FA, the visitors on the occasion, enjoying a slight advantage over the second-placed JDT 2.

Sabah have amassed 34 points from 16 Malaysia Premier League matches this season from 10 wins and four draws. Furthermore, the league leaders have only lost on just two occasions this season so far.

JDT II have also tasted defeat just twice in the league this season, but they are one point behind Sabah despite having played a match more than the frontrunners. The Johor Tigers have won nine and drawn six games to collect 33 points.

JDT II defeated UiTM FC 2-0 in their most recent match in the league on June 25. Meanwhile, Sabah are coming into this. game with a thumping 4-1 win over Sarawak FA at the Likas Stadium on June 26. Which team will be at the top of the Malaysia Premier League table at final whistle in Johor?

JDT II vs Sabah FA in the Liga Premier Malaysia 2019 will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here!