India likely to continue with two leagues for another 3 years after meeting between I-League clubs and AIFF

India are likely to continue with its two-league system — featuring the long-standing I-League and the newly-conceptualised Indian Super League (ISL) — after a meeting between I-League clubs and All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The I-League clubs had come out in arms when it was announced that there will only be a single league in India from next season with the majority of the I-League clubs facing a demotion to what will be country’s second division league.

The United I-League Clubs had hit out at the AIFF for suggesting that the ISL was in line to become India’s top division and had accused Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) of “coercive and blackmailing attitude” towards them — prompting an equally strong-worded reply from the AIFF.

However, their recent meeting with AIFF president Praful Patel in New Delhi on Wednesday seems to have steadied the situation, at least for the time being.

“The [AIFF] president suggested that he would approach the AFC to continue with the two-league situation for at least another 2-3 years till a proper solution for unified league is finalised and implemented,” the clubs said in a joint statement after the meeting.

“Issues regarding the broadcast and scheduling of I-League for the coming season were also addressed. The President made it clear that given the current situation of Indian football, sacrifices will have to be made by all stakeholders be it ISL, I-League or others,” it read.

“He praised the investments and contribution of the ISL since its inception in 2014 and expressed their justified desire of recognition from AFC as a proper league as currently the ISL holds status of national knock out cup competition, not the top division league,” the statement said.

“The I-League is rich in tradition and history, from legacy clubs to new organically formed clubs who help to develop football at regional level and form special undying connect with their fans. The president agreed that the Indian football ecosystem cannot afford to lose its longest and best serving league.”

“We have agreed to the broadcast and scheduling plans for the upcoming season even though they aren’t ideal, in the spirit of compromise,” said Ranjit Bajaj, owner of former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC.

“However, the clubs are not in favour of giving away their rightfully earned and longstanding AFC Champions league spot till a proper plan for unified league is initiated,” the clubs said after it was reported that the ISL clubs were in line to get the AFC Champions League qualifiers spot for the upcoming season while the I-League clubs will have to settle for the AFC Cup spot.

“The United I-League Clubs insist that the ACL spot must remain with the I-League as it is the I-League clubs that have (over the years) earned the AFC spots for India to enjoy today. The AIFF has already granted AFC Cup slot to ISL in 2017 and the same arrangement should continue till there is one unified league,” they said.

“It is recommended that a tripartite agreement clearly outlining the way forward, be signed among AIFF, I-League clubs and FSDL for the upcoming three years to avoid recurring confrontations among the stakeholders,” they added.

The clubs also proposed the formation of a Working Group with AIFF, FSDL and I-League and ISL Clubs to plan for the unified league involving teams from both leagues with promotion and relegation.