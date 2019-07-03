FA Malaysia confirm two Europe-based players interested in playing for Harimau Malaya

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have revealed that two Europe-based players who are of Malaysian-origin have expressed their interest to play for the Malaysia national football team.

This was confirmed by FAM general secretary Stuart Ramalingam who said that a 21-year-old playing in Germany and an 18-year-old playing in England are being considered for the Harimau Malaya set-up.

“Yes, there are two more foreign heritage players that we are looking at the moment…we have submitted their documents to the Malaysian Home Ministry (KDN), [on Tuesday] for consideration. We have to be certain with the validity of the documents and that the players have Malaysian blood ties,” he said.

“We have contacted them and both the players (based in Europe) agreed and are interested to play for Malaysia,” Ramalingam told Bernama News Agency.

View this post on Instagram 10ner #seitenfFrisch #LK10 A post shared by MATDON (@liridonkrasniqi_8) on Feb 5, 2019 at 4:49am PST

The unnamed duo joins Melaka United’s Kosovo Albanian midfielder Liridon Krasniqi and Kuala Lumpur FA’s Brazilian striker Guilherme de Paula among the players who are being considered by Malaysia to strengthen their national team.

“As soon as we get confirmation from the government that they (the young players) have valid blood relations with Malaysians, we will announce their names,” the FAM official told Bernama.

FAM said that they have submitted the documents of the four players to the Home Ministry and will now await instructions from the ministry.

Malaysia, coached by Tan Cheng Hoe, will take part in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers starting September 2019.