New Bayern Munich signing is all praise for India captain Sunil Chhetri

Bayern Munich’s new recruit Sarpreet Singh has been in the news lately, and his roots from India have made him a bit of a star in the country, despite him playing for New Zealand.

Dipak Patel was the first Indian-origin player to don the colours of New Zealand, but Sarpreet Singh is tipped for huge success, especially since he now plays for Bayern Munich no less.

“Both my parents and my grandparents were born in India. But my brother, sister and myself were born in New Zealand. I have been to our ancestral village once in Punjab. That time I was just 11,” Sarpeet told Khel Now.

When asked about speaking Punjabi, he replied in the affirmative.

“I speak quite fluently with my grandparents. Back home, Mamma cooks some lovely curries. But I stay in Wellington where I play for Wellington Phoenix while my family is in Auckland,” he continued.

“Now that you tell me that the tall goalkeeper (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu) and the tough bearded central defender (Sandesh Jhingan) are from Punjab, I look forward to meeting them. That will put by Punjabi to test.”

And finally, when asked to comment on the future of Indian football, Sarpreet was optimistic.

“Your captain is a fantastic player. Indian football is improving at a fast pace,” he remarked.