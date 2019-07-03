FA Thailand president Somyot reacts to Japanese coach Akira Nishino’s Thailand national team snub

Japanese tactician Akira Nishino stunned Thai football fans when he told media that he was yet to accept Football Association of Thailand’s (FAT) offer to take charge as Thailand national team head coach.

FAT had announced Nishino will take charge as the head coach of the Thailand senior and U-23 national teams with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, slated to begin in September 2019, just around the corner.

Nishino and FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang were pictured shaking hands with various social media handles of the football association posting materials announcing the former Japan national team boss’ appointment.

However, things took a surprising turn when Nishino told media back home that he was shocked to see Thailand announcing him as head coach despite there being no agreement between him and FAT.

And now, the FAT have responded to all the confusion around the head coach appointment.

“I believe that the facts that appear according to the news are not the correct facts,” FAT president Somyot said in a statement.

“I myself asked Nishino for permission to offer such the news [that came out from FAT regarding the appointment] and publish pictures like this. Are you okay? [I asked.] He said he is okay. He shook hands with me and let the photographer take pictures,” Somyot said.

Somyot said he did not want to comment more about the incident without knowing the facts as it may cause damage to both parties.