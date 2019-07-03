Akira Nishino denies accepting offer to become Thailand national team head coach – Reports

In a bizarre and astonishing turn of events, former Japan boss Akira Nishino has denied accepting the offer to become the head coach of the Thailand national football team!

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) had announced Nishino as the head coach of the Thailand senior and U-23 national teams the other day to replace Milovan Rajevac on a permanent basis.

The 64-year-old Japanese tactician was even pictured shaking hands with FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang with the FAT saying a media interaction with the coach will be announced on a later date.

However, the Japanese media are now reporting that Nishino has denied reaching an agreement with Thailand to take charge as their new head coach.

“Nishino, who is puzzled by the association’s early announcement, said that he had no plans to go back to Thailand for the time being, and expressed distrust with the Thailand association and the local media,” Nikkan Sports are reporting.

The Japanese news outlet also revealed a phone conversation between their reporter and Nishino in which the coach expressed shock at the news of his announcement as the Thailand head coach.

“I had a meal with the chairman but I didn’t sign it. The media in Thailand is scary. They write something that is not a fact,” Nishino was quoted as saying by Nikkan.

“All I can say is that there is no appointment at this stage,” he said when pressed on the advancement in talks. Nikkan said that an understanding regarding the time of appointment and annual salary are yet to be reached between the two parties.

The coach had led Japan to the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where they lost 3-2 to Belgium.