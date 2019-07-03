Indonesia-origin youngster Jack Brown signs for English League One side Lincoln City FC

Jack Brown, the Indonesia-origin youngster based in England, has signed a contract with English League One outfit Lincoln City FC’s academy ahead of the new season.

Lincoln City had emerged as the champions of League Two, the fourth tier in the English football pyramid, last season earning them a promotion to the League One, one level below the EFL Championship.

17-year-old Brown has been added to the Lincoln City set up as one of the 11 players under scholarship. “Jack Brown, who joins us in the middle of his A levels, will complete his studies in Art, Psychology and PE,” the club said on its website about the player with roots in Indonesia.

🤝 @LCFCAcademy have made a number of new signings ahead of the 2019/20 season. Introducing the new Lincoln City FC Scholars… 🙌#ProudToBeImpshttps://t.co/6tUIN84RB1 — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) July 2, 2019

“The youngsters’ first pre-season with the Imps will include a training camp in the Netherlands, which has been organised and funded by the League Football Education (LFE),” it said.

Jack was born to an Indonesian mother and English father in Jakarta on November 2, 2001 and took to football at a very early age taking part in the Manchester United Soccer Schools (MUSS) programme in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2006.

The Indonesian-origin player was also part of the Manchester United Soccer Schools in Singapore during 2012 and took part in the MUSS World Skills Final at Old Trafford in 2012 where he had the chance to meet with former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

In 2017, Jack and his elder brother George were called upto the Indonesia U-19 national team training camp by head coach Indra Sjafri.