LIVE: 7th WAFF U-15 Boys Championship 2019 – Kuwait vs Iraq

Kuwait will face off against Iraq in the third and final match on the second matchday of the Arab Bank seventh WAFF U15 Boys Championship 2019 at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan on Wednesday.

The second matchday of the regional youth championship of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) will see three matches as Bahrain face Syria, Palestine taken on Oman and Kuwait battle it against Iraq.

Iraq suffered a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening day of the WAFF U-15 Boys Championship on Monday. The first matchday also saw Syria defeat Lebanon 1-0 while hosts Jordan defeated Oman 2-0.

The tournament will see nine countries pooled into three groups with Lebanon, Bahrain and Syria making the Group A. Jordan, Palestine and Oman are in Group B while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq are pitted against each other in Group C.

The winners from each of the three groups will face each other in a second round-robin competition to decide the WAFF U-15 champions, with the same applying for the second and third-placed teams from each group. The tournament is being held in the Jordanian city of Zarqa from July 1 to July 11, 2019.

Kuwait vs Iraq in the Arab Bank 7th West Asian Football Federation U-15 Boys Championship 2019 will kick off at 3:oo AM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.