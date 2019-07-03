Iran star Omid Singh accepts India national team invitation, jersey number decided

Recent reports stated that new Indian head coach Igor Stimac was looking to bring in Omid Singh, an Iran-born footballer of Indian descent. It came to light that Singh held an Indian passport, which enabled him to represent India at an international level. The player himself has had his say.

“I liked to play for Iran national football team, but I was not invited to Team Melli. At the moment, Iran are one of the best teams in Asia and it’s hard to be part of the team. Mr Stimac called me and I accepted to play for India,” Singh was quoted saying to the Tehran Times.

“I am not familiar with the Indian football team but I know that they have progressed a lot in recent years. David James, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, Roberto Carlos and Zico have played in Indian league in the past years,” he said.

Meanwhile, talks between the two parties see to be heading in a positive direction, with the player revealing that he has even been asked to choose a number.

“I always wear #7, but they want to hand me #17. I hope they give me #7 in India,” Singh said.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old commented on India’s status in terms of Asian football, saying that the sport has come a long way.

“India are a rising team in Asia and can compete with the continent’s giants. The team will not surely lose to South Korea with six goals. They have invested in the development of football in recent years.

“Many Iranians are unhappy with my decision, but I am going to make them proud. My father is an Indian, however, I was born in Iran,” he said.

Meanwhile, no official comment has been made by the Indian Football Team.