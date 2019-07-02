Reports: ISL winners to get AFC Champions League qualifier spot, I-league relegated to AFC Cup

The fabric of Indian football is changing. The All India Football Federation currently has two leagues on its hand – the I-League and the ISL – with the latter reportedly set to take over as the first division in the future. And to add fuel to fire, new reports suggest that the ISL winner will now get a spot in AFC Champions League!

According to Goal India, the Indian Super League winner is set to be given direct entry into the AFC Champions League in the future, albeit via the qualifiers.

Currently, that slot is reserved for the winner of the I-League, Indian’s recognized top footballing division. However, the restructuring will instead send the I-League winners down to the AFC Cup. This move will see ISL be given top tier status, while the I-League brought down to the second tier.

A senior AIFF official gave his remarks on the same to Goal:

“ISL is likely to get the AFC Champions League slot from the upcoming season. We will seat with all the stakeholders of Indian football soon and try to find a way out amicably. This a stop-gap solution for the next two seasons,” the AIFF official in question said.

The decision is set to be announced at the AIFF executive committee meeting on July 9, 2019.