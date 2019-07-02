Joint bid from 3 to 4 ASEAN countries ideal for 2034 FIFA World Cup – FA Malaysia president

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Hamidin Mohd Amin has echoed the sentiments of his Thailand counterpart Somyot Poompunmuang saying it will not be viable for all 10 ASEAN nations to jointly host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“It is impossible for all 10 ASEAN member countries to jointly host the World Cup. There may be two or three,” Football Association of Thailand president Somyot had said recently.

That seems to be the opinion of FAM president Amin as well as he said that ASEAN will face tough opposition from the likes of Japan and Korea Republic if more members from the region jointly bid for the 2034 World Cup.

“Keep in mind, that when joint-hosting a World Cup – for example, (if we look at) the United States, Canada and Mexcio for the 2026 edition – they will automatically qualify. In ASEAN it is a little different, and it is not possible for 10 countries to bid together,” the FAM president told New Straits Times.

“This is because if a bid is made, all countries would want to contest, and our (countries under the AFC) slots for the World Cup following the 2026 World Cup will be eight plus one (reserved for the host),” he said.

“Even if there are five or six nations in the bid, Japan and South Korea wouldn’t allow it and wouldn’t agree,” he told NST adding that it would mean less slots for other Asian nations to compete for.

The FAM president said that a bid from three, or at most four, countries would be the way to go if ASEAN are serious about bringing the biggest football tournament to Southeast Asia.

“The idea (of doing a joint-bid) is a good one, but it’s not to find an easy way to qualify for the World Cup, although there may be netizens who think that the FAM cannot go to the World Cup on merit, so they are trying to get through by being the hosts,” he said dismissing the claims that Malaysia were looking for a free ticket to the World Cup by being the hosts.