BREAKING: Thailand national team appoint former Japan manager Akira Nishino as new head coach

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have announced the appointment of Japanese tactician Akira Nishino as the had coach of the Thailand national football team.

Thailand have been without a permanent head coach since the sacking of Milovan Rajevac during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates back in January with Sirisak Yodyardthai serving as an interim coach for the remainder of Asian Cup, China Cup 2019 and King’s Cup 2019.

And Nishino, who coached Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will now take over permanently with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers scheduled to begin in September 2019 likely to be his first assignment with the Changsuek.

He will also manage the Thailand U-23 team whose coach Alexandre Gama had recently quit to take charge of Thai League side Muangthong United.

The 64-year-old Japanese coach has been in Thailand for the last few days and attended a couple of Thai League 1 fixtures including one between True Bangkok United and Sukhothai FC the other day.

Nishino led Japan to the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup where they lost out narrowly to Belgium 3-2. He is a former Japan international midfielder and has coached the likes of Gamba Osaka, Vissel Kobe and Kashiwa Reysol as well Japan’s senior and junior national teams.