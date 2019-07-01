Defender Gil quits Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng to return to his former club in Brazil

Brazilian defender Gil has terminated his contract with Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng ahead of a return to Corinthians in his home country.

Gil was contracted to Shandong until the end of 2019, but it looks as if the Brazilian and the club have mutually agreed to terminate it in the middle of the Chinese domestic season.

The 32-year-old played his final match for the Chinese club on Sunday as they defeated league leaders Beijing Guoan 2-0 in the Chinese Super League at the Jinan Olympic Sports Centre.

Roger Guedes opened the scoring for Shandong in the 28 minute before the Brazilian striker sealed the result just two minutes later when he converted from an assist from Hao Junmin .Shandong are currently fourth in the Chinese top flight after 15 games played behind Beijing, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG.

Gil saw his side getting knocked out of the AFC Champions League 2019 earlier this week when they lost 6-5 on penalties to local rivals Guangzhou after the aggregate score in the Round of 16 read 4-4.

The Brazilian centre-back had signed for Shandong from Brazilian top division side Corinthians in 2016 and has made close to 90 appearances for the Chinese side over the last three seasons.

And according to Globo Esporte, he is expected to return to Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A. The news outlet is reporting that Gil is due at Sao Paulo later this week and will pen a three-year contract to re-sign with his former club.

