Al Zawraa SC’s prolific Iraq striker on the verge of transfer to Saudi Pro League newcomers Damac FC – Reports

Al Zawraa SC’s young and prolific forward Alaa Abbas is on the verge of signing for newly-promoted Saudi Professional League club Damac FC, according to reports.

21-year-old Abbas has scored six goals for the Iraqi Premier League side in this season’s AFC Champions League and is tied Al Ahli Saudi FC’s Omar Al Somah and Shandong Luneng’s Graziano Pelle as the second leading goalscorer in ACL 2019.

However, it looks like Al Zawraa will be without the services of their young striker next season as it is being reported that Abbas is very close to striking a deal with Damac FC in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Akhbar TeN, Al-Zawraa board member Karim Saddam has confirmed the development saying that Abbas is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Saudi Professional League side in the coming days.

Abbas won his first international cap for Iraq in December 2018 and was part of his country’s travelling contingent to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

He has also been included in Iraq national team head coach Srecko Katanec’s 44-member preliminary squad for the 2019 WAFF Championship to be hosted by Iraq for the very first time in history from July 30 to August 15.

Al Zawraa were knocked out of the group stages of the AFC Champions League this season despite scoring 14 goals in six matches — the joint-highest tally alongside UAE Pro League side Al Wahda FC. Abbas scored six of those goals which included two braces.