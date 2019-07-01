Kedah progress despite 3-2 defeat to FELDA United to set up Malaysia FA Cup final clash against Perak

Kedah FA have edged past FELDA United in the semifinal second leg to reach the final of the Malaysia FA Cup 2019 where they will face Perak FA on July 27.

The Red Eagles suffered a 3-2 defeat to FELDA in the second leg played at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, however the two away goals scored on the night helped Kedah progress despite the semifinal tie finishing 3-3 on aggregate.

They will now play Perak, who defeated Pahang FA 4-3 on aggregate, in the final of the Malaysia FA Cup at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on July 27.

Kedah came into the second leg with a 1-0 home win when Fernando Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

It was Fernando again who opened the scoring for the Aidil Sharin-coached side, that too from a spotkick, in the 26th minute. And it didn’t take them much time to double their lead through Farhan Roslan in the 38th minute.

However, FELDA came out a different side in the second half with Thiago Junio scoring their first goal in the 65th minute to reduce their deficit to two goals.

Shopee Piala FA Malaysia 2019 Semi Final 2nd Leg: Felda United 3-2 Kedah FA – HIGHLIGHTS

S Chanturu then made it 3-2 on aggregate seven minutes later before Hadin Azman found a stoppage time goal to level things at 3-3 on aggregate.

But time wasn’t on FELDA’s side to find a winning goal as Kedah scraped through to the final in search of what will be a record fifth FA Cup title.

(Photo courtesy: Kedah FA)