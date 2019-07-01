OFFICIAL: Sarpreet Singh becomes first player of Indian origin to sign for Bayern Munich

A New Zealand player of Indian origin, Sarpreet Singh has officially signed for Bayern Munich from Hyundai A-League club Wellington Phoenix.

Singh, 20, who plied his trade for A-League side Wellington Phoenix, has officially joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after reports emerged recently that a move was imminent.

The New Zealand player received his footballing education at the Wellington Phoenix academy and rose through the ranks to feature in the first team, making 28 appearances in the 2018/19 season.

He returned figures of 5 goals and 8 assists.

Singh, who was born to Indian parents, has represented the New Zealand U-20 side and turned out for the senior international side as well.

It was reported that his move to Bayern Munich was kept under the wraps as the Bundesliga champions wanted to avoid unnecessary hype around the player.

The player has been signed to the Bayern Munich II team though it is expected he will go on to feature in the first team in future should he continue improving.

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich have signed Sarpreet Singh from Wellington Phoenix. The 20-year-old New Zealand international has signed a three-year deal and will initially play for Bayern Munich II in next season's 3. Liga. #FCBayern #Nix pic.twitter.com/CoT0RfJdwv — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 1, 2019

Wellington Phoenix also put out an official statement on their website confirming the move. Their General Manager David Dome had this to say about Sarpreet’s move:

“It is vital for a young players development that they can play quality football on a regular basis and in the New Zealand context only the Phoenix can provide the direct pathway from the academy level all the way to the professional game.

“We are thrilled for Sarpreet and his family and are extremely proud of what he has achieved to get to this stage of his career.

“We wish him all the best in Germany and look forward to seeing him progress all the way through to Bayern’s first team as he continues his development as a professional footballer.”