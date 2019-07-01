Florent Malouda, Robert Pires, Rivaldo shine as JDT All-Stars Friendly throws a party at Larkin Stadium

The JDT All-Stars Friendly featuring some of the biggest names ever in world football lived up to its billing as it produced 90 minutes of enjoyable football at the Larkin Stadium on Sunday.

In the end, it was JDT TMJ that triumphed over JDT Rest of World by a scoreline of 9-5 as former France and Chelsea winger Florent Malouda scored a hattrick while his compatriot and Arsenal legend Robert Pires and former Juventus man David Trezeguet among the braces for the victors.

There were also goals from JDT owner and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris, on his 35th birthday, as well as Malaysia Super League club’s star forward Diogo Luis Santo towards the winning cause.

Meanwhile, for the side that finished second, Brazil legend Rivaldo found the back of the net while former Manchester United forward Louis Saha, former Ajax and Juventus star Edgar Davids and former Argentina international Claudio Caniggia scored one apiece.

However, there were no losers on the night as all proceeds from the match went to organisations working for women’s rights and cancer support like the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women’s Aid Organisation.

The match also featured yesteryear footballers like Bebeto, Marco Materazzi, Claude Makelele, Esteban Cambiasso and Gianluca Zambrotta as well as players and staff from current JDT squad including Hariss Harun, Farizal Marlias, Luciano Figeuroa, Benjamin Mora and Alistair Edwards.