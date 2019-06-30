Kampong Cham FC have now conceded 131 goals in just 13 matches this season in the Cambodian League!

Cambodian League newcomers Kampong Cham FC suffered a 17-2 defeat to Phnom Penh Crown FC in their most recent fixture in Cambodia’s top division!

You might think it is a morale-crushing defeat — one that shouts crisis at any football club anywhere across the world. But not for Kampong Cham. It will be okay to say that they have made a habit of losing by very vast margins this campaign!

So much so that, they have conceded a whopping 131 GOALS (Yes, you read that right!) from just 13 MATCHES so far in the Cambodian top flight this season.

That leaves them with an average of over 10 goals conceded per match and a goal difference of -126 goals which has them glued to the bottom pits of the 14-team Cambodian League.

The club have recorded just one win this season — a 1-0 win over Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) FC on the opening matchday of the league back on March 16.

Their biggest defeat, meanwhile, came against Nagaworld FC, the country’s representative to the AFC Cup 2019, when they were thrashed 18-0 by the reigning champions on May 26.

The club have also suffered 14-0, 13-0, 12-0 and 11-0 defeats already this season with the league just reaching its halfway mark.

Kampong Cham is located in the Kampong Cham Province of Cambodia that has a population of 928,694, according to 2008 estimates.

However, in their defence, they are only playing in the Cambodian top division because the Cambodian second division wasn’t going to be held this season.

As a result, the Football Federation of Cambodia decided to invite three teams from the second division — Kampong Cham, Kirivong Sok Sen Chey and Siem Reap Angkor FC — to take part in the top flight. And in retrospect, it was a bad idea for Kampong Cham to accept FFC’s invite.

What more, even the fans of the club have began to make fun of themselves with the club’s Wikipedia page seeing some interesting edits in the recent times.

Kampong Cham will now face EDC in the upcoming gameweek of the Cambodian League and all we can say is expect more fireworks.