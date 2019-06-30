Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown sign Afghanistan international midfielder from Malaysia

Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia have signed Afghanistan international midfielder Mustafa Zazai as they look to strengthen for the second half of the domestic season.

26-year-old Zazai played for Malaysia Premier League side Kelantan FA scoring three goals in nine appearances for the Malaysian club. The attacking midfielder has also scored four goals in 30 international appearances for his country Afghanistan.

“Phnom Penh Crown are delighted to announce the signing of Mustafa Zazai, who left Kelantan FA,” the club said on its website.

“The attacking midfielder who started his football career with Hamburger SV as a youth player in 2006 signed his professional contract with VfB Lübeck in 2012. The 26-year-old made his first debut for Afghanistan in 2014 and scored four goals in thirty appearances for his national team,” the Crown wrote.

“Welcome to the Red Singha, Mustafa!” they added.

Phnom Penh Crown are currently seventh in the Cambodian League having collected 21 points from 12 matches. They have won seven and lost five of their matches in the league this season and are 11 points adrift of league leaders Svay Rieng FC who have amassed 32 points.

Cambodia’s AFC Cup 2019 representatives Nagaworld FC are second in the league standings with 27 points tied with Angkor Tiger FC who are third on goal difference.

Crown recently thrashed Boeung Ket U-19s 10-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie of the Hun Sen Cup and are scheduled to play the second leg of July 11.