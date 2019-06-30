Persepolis confirm final talks with former Argentina World Cup midfielder to take over as new head coach

Iran Pro League champions Persepolis FC are close to reaching an agreement with Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon to take over as their new head coach, the club have confirmed.

Persepolis won the domestic league, the Hafzi Cup and the Iranian Super Cup under Croatian coach Branko Ivankovic last season but are without a manager ahead of the new season after they failed to agree with Ivankovic over a contract extension.

Ivankovic, who had a successful four-year stint at the Iranian club, has since then taken over as the head coach at Saudi Professional League giants Al Ahli Saudi FC.

And now, the club have confirmed that they are close to reahcing an agreement with Argentine tactician Calderon.

“After numerous and comprehensive surveys regarding the options for the manager of Persepolis, the club are to hold final negotiations with Gabriel Calderon on Monday and a news conference is expected within the next 48 hours,” the club said on Sunday.

Calderon, a former Argentina international midfielder who played for Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain among others, has the experience of coaching the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

His last coaching job came in Qatar with the Qatar Sports Club back in 2017. He has represented Argentina at the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups.

Greek coach Takis Lemonis, Croatian coaches Ante Jurcic and Krunoslav Jurcic, Iranian-German Alexander Nouri and Italian tacticians Walter Zenga and Massimo Carrera were all linked with the Persepolis job in the recent weeks.