Indonesia U-23 national team set up friendly match against Asian giants IR Iran in November

Indonesia U-23 national team are scheduled to play IR Iran, one of the strongest footballing nations in Asia, in a friendly match to be held in November this year.

The match will be part of Garuda Muda’s preparations for the men’s football competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games which is to be held in Philippines from November 30 to December 11.

“We have lined up the friendly against the Iran U-23 as part of the team’s preparation, just two weeks before they leave for the Philippines,” Ratu Tisha Destria, the general secretary of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) announced recently.

Indonesia meraih Piala AFF U-22 2019 setelah menaklukkan sang juara bertahan Thailand dengan skor 2-1 dalam laga final yang ketat di Phnom Penh, Kamboja, malam ini. Luar biasa. Dari Tanah Air, saya menyampaikan selamat kepada Timnas U-22 Indonesia! pic.twitter.com/abvSjfKmBG — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) February 26, 2019

The PSSI general secretary also revealed that the association is looking to find more opponents for the U-23 national team to play against during the months of September and October.

“We are looking for teams to play against during the months of September and October. We are waiting for the final programme submission from head coach Indra Sjafri on the proposed training camp,” she said.

“Iran would be the hardest opponent for the team, so we will arrange proper matches as a lead up to the big test,” Tisha added.

Indonesia are the AFF U-22 Championship 2019 winners having defeated Thailand 2-1 in the final held at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia in February earlier this year.