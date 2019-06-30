Perak reach Malaysia FA Cup final after stunning comeback win over Pahang; get bonus from government

Perak FA defeated Pahang FA 3-0 in the semifinal second leg of the Malaysia FA Cup as they overturned a 3-1 defeat from the first leg to reach the final of the domestic cup.

The Bos Gaurus had lost 3-1 to Pahang in the first leg at the Darul Makmur Stadium on June 22 with Herold Goulon scoring one of the three goals for Pahang from a free kick hit from the halfway line which has been nominated by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the FIFA Puskas Award.

Amazing half-way line freekick goal in Malaysia FA Cup

Playing at the Perak Stadium in the second leg, the hosts were not fancied to progress to the final, but Mehmed Durakovic-coached side put on an impressive showing to stun Pahang and book a spot in the final.

They opened the scoring in the 34th minute as Brendan Gan headed in a corner kick from Muhammad Firdaus to make it 1-0 on the day and 2-3 on aggregate.

However, Perak were back in the game and in the driver’s seat when J Parthiban found the back of the net eight minutes later to make it 3-3 on aggregate with the hosts now enjoying being ahead on the away goals rule.



A third goal on the day was not far behind as Pahang defender Faisal Rosli put the ball into the back of his own net in the 43rd minute.

Down 3-0 at half time, Pahang, who are second in the Malaysia Super League standings, were unable to recover from the shock in the second period and succumbed to a 4-3 defeat on aggregate as Perak did the unthinkable.

They will face the winners of the other semifinal between FELDA United and Kedah FA, the second leg of which is to take place on Sunday. Kedah have a 1-0 lead going into the second leg to be held at Kedah’s home of Tun Abdul Razak Stadium.

Perak get reward from government for final berth

Perak have also received a bonus of RM 150,000 (around US$ 36,000) from the Perak state government for progressing to the final of the FA Cup.

“If The Bos Gaurus squad can lift the FA Cup, Insya Allah (God willing) there will be more bonus waiting for them later,” said Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu on Facebook.

(Photos courtesy: Perak TBG)