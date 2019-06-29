Japan’s 2018 FIFA World Cup boss in Thailand ahead of taking over as Changsuek head coach

Former Japan national team boss Akira Nishino looks all set to take over as the head coach of the Thailand national team, according to multiple reports.

Thailand have been without a permanent head coach since the sacking of Milovan Rajevac during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates back in January with Sirisak Yodyardthai serving as an interim coach for the remainder of Asian Cup, China Cup 2019 and King’s Cup 2019.

Nishino, who coached the Samurai Blue at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, is already in Thailand and has reportedly held talks with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) officials.

It is being reported that the FAT have reached an agreement in principle with the Japanese tacticians and that a contract is expected to be finalizsd and signed in the coming week.

The War Elephants are scheduled to begin the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers in September 2019.

Nishino, who led Japan to the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup where they lost out narrowly to Belgium, is attending multiple Thai League 1 fixtures over the weekend to get an understanding of football in Thailand.

64-year-old Nishino is a former Japan international midfielder and has coached the likes of Gamba Osaka, Vissel Kobe and Kashiwa Reysol as well Japan’s senior and junior national teams.