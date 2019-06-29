Philippines international defender Alvaro Silva announces departure from Ceres Negros FC

Veteran defender Alvaro Silva has announced that he is leaving Philippines Football League side Ceres-Negros FC following the club’s exit from AFC Cup 2019.

35-year-old Silva was part of the Ceres-Negros side that reached the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal of the AFC Cup, but lost to Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC 3-2 on aggregate ending their continental campaign.

The centre-back started both the legs for the club as they failed to repeat their ASEAN Zonal Final appearance from last season. And the Spanish-born defender has now announced that the semifinal second leg against his former club Hanoi was his final match for Ceres.

“The time has come to say goodbye. Sometimes difficult decisions must be taken and even though it has not been long you have made me feel at home from the first day. I would like to thank everyone who made possible me to play in Ceres Negros FC,” Silva wrote on Instagram.

“…My gratitude to the coach, to the boss, to all my teammates, to the staff and of course, to the supporters for all their signs of affection all along. Love and hugs, Álvaro Silva, Eternally grateful,” he added.

The Philippines international joined Ceres earlier this year after spending last season at Kedah FA in the Malaysia Super League.

Silva, born in Spain, represented clubs like Malaga, Xerex CD and Cadiz CF in the Spanish second division and other domestic competitions. He has also plied his trade in Azerbaijan, Kuwait and Korea Republic before moving to Southeast Asia via Hanoi FC in 2017.

Silva was part of the Azkals squad for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as well as the AFC Asian Cup 2019 — their debut in the continental championship.