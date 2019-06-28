Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal FC sign five-year sponsorship deal with UAE real estate giants Emaar

Saudi Professional League runners-up Al Hilal FC have signed a big-money five-year sponsorship deal with United Arab Emirates-based real estate development giants Emaar Properties.

The five-year strategic partnership will begin at the start of the new season and will see the UAE-based company’s logos placed on the shirts of the AFC Champions League side.

The cheers going loud accross all of Downtown Dubai. Welcome aboard team, let’s make history! #EmaarAlhilal 💙💙 @Alhilal_EN pic.twitter.com/iIdUVcg04u — Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) June 27, 2019

Al Hilal finished as the runners-up in the Saudi domestic league last season, one point behind champions Al Nassr FC and will take on regional rivals Al Ahli Saudi FC in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2019 in August.

Dubai-based Emaar are one of the largest real estate developers in the world and are known for the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, on which Al Hilal crest was displayed announcing the partnership.

“I would like to congratulate Al Hilal fans on this partnership agreement with one of the largest companies in the Middle East, we are delighted to partner with Emaar. I thank them for their professionalism and their choice of Al Hilal to be a strategic partner,” said club president Fahad Bin Saad bin Nafel.

Al Hilal finished top of Group C with 13 points, ahead of Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail SC with nine points, IR Iran’s Esteghlal FC with eight points and UAE Pro League side Al Ain AFC with two points, to reach the knockout stages of this season’s ACL.