Southeast Asian football has progressed leaps and bounds in the last few years. Once considered among the worst footballing regions, this particular area has seen widespread growth in the last decade, as is evident by the FIFA rankings. Here’s how the ASEAN rankings have changed over the last ten years.

ASEAN is one area of football which is developing at a steady pace. The countries representing this region have themselves progressed over the past ten years, with Vietnam and Thailand leading the way. Elsewhere, there has been a significant interest in developing some lesser-known footballing nations such as Myanmar and Cambodia, with both slowly moving up on the rankings table.

However, the region was not doing so well just ten years ago, as showcased by the 2009 FIFA Rankings. We went back to compare how the Southeast Asian countries ranked during this particular month a decade ago.

Thailand led the way on June 3, 2009, with the War Elephants the highest ranked ASEAN side at 116. Ten years have passed since, and the record AFF Suzuki Cup champions have neither improved significantly nor fallen down. They are currently occupying the same spot that they were in ten years ago – 116.

Vietnam, on the other hand, have had a different journey altogether. The Golden Dragons were third in the ASEAN list back in June 2009, occupying the 135 spot. A decade later, not only are they the highest-ranked Southeast Asian side, but they have also cracked the Top 100! They are currently ranked 97 in the entire world.

The Philippines have had a similar success story over the last decade. The Azkals have strengthened their national setup by including several stars who were born outside the Philippines but had heritage linking them back. Stephan Schrock, James Younghusband, Phil Younghusband, and several others fall under the same category.

As a result, the Azkals have seen a massive surge in their FIFA rankings over the past decade. They were ranked 160 on June 3, 2009. They are now 126 in the world.

Rising ASEAN countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia have also moved up the ranking ladder over the last ten years, despite the increase in member associations. Myanmar are now ranked 138, moving up from 155 while Cambodia are 169, trading in ten places from 179. Malaysia have retained their 159th rank over the past decade.

Not all countries have had a positive progression, however. An increase in the FIFA association members along with several domestic issues have hindered the growth of several Southeast Asian countries.

Indonesia and Singapore, as such, have fallen quite a lot over the last ten years. Both teams were in the Top 150 of the world on June 3, 2009, with Singapore 134 while Indonesia 138. They have no fallen out of that category and are occupying the 160th and 162nd spot, respectively.

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste and Brunei have fallen too. While Brunei have moved down to 193 from 183, Timor-Leste have dropped two places to 200.

Nevertheless, there are signs of development in the region as a whole, as shown by Vietnam’s AFC Asian Cup quarter-final run. The local talent, moreover, is also attracting interest from well-established football leagues, especially the J1 League. Several Thai players are already a part of the domestic set-up in Japan and are flourishing. Reports linking Southeast Asian youngsters to Europe have grown too.

With that in mind, it will be fun to see where the region stands in June 2029.