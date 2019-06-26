AFF throw their weight behind proposed ASEAN bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have come out in support of Southeast Asia’s initiative to launch a joint bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The idea to bring the football’s biggest tournament to the ASEAN was proposed during the ASEAN Summit 2019 held in Bangkok this week with the Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha announcing the support of the region’s leaders for a World Cup bid.

How many ASEAN countries will get the opportunity to play in @FIFAWorldCup? 🇸🇬🇲🇾🇮🇩🇻🇳🇹🇭🇰🇭🇲🇲 Find out below:https://t.co/0BNcM0BzWQ — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 26, 2019

Now the AFF, the body that controls the sport in the region, have come out in support of the proposal.

“The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) welcome the announcement that our political leaders in this region have pledged their support for Asean to launch a joint bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” said AFF president Khiev Sameth.

“It has always been our stand that ASEAN, which is collectively the third largest economy in Asia and the seventh largest in the world, has the potential to host a successful FIFA World Cup,” said Sameth from Cambodia who was elected the president earlier this year.

“A FIFA World Cup hosted by ASEAN will generate economic and sporting benefits for this region, and will also strengthen bonding among the 640 million people,” he added.

Which are the venues in ASEAN that can play host to an event as grand as the FIFA World Cup ⚽?

🇮🇩 🇲🇾 🇰🇭 🇲🇲 🇹🇭 🇻🇳 🇸🇬 FOX Sports Asia runs through them: ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/M9OlLEi7lB — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 26, 2019

“AFF will engage our stakeholders and look into the possibility of making a bid for the hosting rights while taking into account the key factors including pre-determined minimum requirements for hosting the competition, timelines and other considerations,” Sameth said in the statement.

Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam are the 10 countries which make up the ASEAN region while Australia and Timor-Leste are among the members of the ASEAN Football Federation.