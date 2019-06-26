LIVE: Lao Premier League – Lao Toyota FC vs Lao Army FC

Reigning champions Lao Toyota FC will take on Lao Army FC in an exciting Pepsi Lao Premier League clash at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Wednesday.

Lao Toyota will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they face the Army, while the Army themselves will be desperate to get some points on the board.

Lao Toyota are currently third in the six-team league having collected 12 points from five matches. Their only dropped points came in their last match against Young Elephants where they lost 2-1 — their only domestic defeat so far this season.

However, they are still only three points by league leaders Young Elephants who have played two matches more than Lao Toyota and only one point behind second-placed Master 7 FC who have played one extra game.

Meanwhile, Lao Army are bottom of the Lao Premier League standings having collected only four points from seven matches so far. But they will be buoyed by their first win of the season in their last match against Evo United on June 23.

Lao Toyota FC vs Lao Army FC in the Lao Premier League will kick off at 6 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.