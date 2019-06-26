LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – Penang FA vs Negeri Sembilan FA

Penang FA will take on Negeri Sembilan FA in an exciting Malaysia Premier League fixture at the City Stadium in Penang on Wednesday.

Penang are currently seventh in the table while Negeri Sembilan, their opponents for the day, are positioned fifth in the Malaysia Premier League standings behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim II, Sabah FA, UiTM FC and Terengganu FC II.

Hosts Penang have played 16 matches in the Malaysia second division this season and have won five and drawn five of those games. They have 20 points to their name and are ahead of bottom-placed Sarawak FA, Kelantan FA, UKM FC and Selangor United FC in the 11-team league.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan have won six and drawn four games to accumulate 22 points in the league, but have played one match less than Penang. A win could see them reduce the gap with the leaders JDT II who have 33 points from 17 matches.

Penang come into the game after a 3-3 draw with UiTM FC a week ago while Negeri Sembilan had defeated Selangor United 3-0 in their last fixture held on June 18.

Penang FA vs Negeri Sembilan FA in the Malaysia Premier League will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.