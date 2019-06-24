Al Wahda insist UAE winger Al Ghassani is not for sale despite reported interest from Premier League

UAE Pro League outfit Al Wahda FC have said that their promising attacker Yahya Al Ghassani will not move to Europe despite him being linked with moves to the Premier League and Bundesliga.

21-year-old Al Ghassani has reportedly attracted the eyes of Burnley FC from the English top flight as well as from two unnamed clubs from the German Bundesliga.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) left winger had recently said in an interview that he would “love to play in Europe.” “The talks are between the clubs and I have no idea what’s going on, but if I get a break, I definitely would love to play in Europe. I’m 100 per cent ready,” he had told The National.

Now, Al Ghassani’s club have made it clear in a news conference that they will not let go of their prized possession during this transfer window.

“Sometimes football agents make inappropriate statements to the media. In general I would like to say Yahya or any other youngsters in the club should complete three to four years playing in the top flight before even thinking of playing in Europe,” said Al Wahda director Ahmed Al Rumaithi.

الوحدة يقدم موريس واللاعبين الجدد لوسائل الإعلام التفاصيل :https://t.co/R92OoxX0p4#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/kZgHnuwlEh — AlWahda FC الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) June 24, 2019

“Yahya has played just one season and that’s not ideal” he said as the club unveiled their new head coach Maurice Steijn (via The National).

Al Wahda are to face Al Nassr FC in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2019 with the first leg scheduled to be played on August 6.

Al Ghassani, born in Dubai, was a trialist at Manchester United when he was 14 and could become the first UAE footballer to earn a permanent move to one of Europe’s top-five leagues, if the move materialises.

(Photo courtesy: The National)