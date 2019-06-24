OFFICIAL: Former Benfica forward joins as Thai League giants Muangthong United announce double signing

Muangthong United have confirmed the signings of former SL Benfica forward Derley and Philippines international full-back Daisuke Sato as they prepare for the second half of their Thai League campaign.

31-year-old Derley, full name Vanderley Dias Marinho, has been signed from Portuguese top division side Aves and the Brazilian was coached by the Kirins head coach Alexandre Gama at Brazilian club Madureira in 2013.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Sato is a left-back for the Philippines national team and comes from Romanian top division club Sepsi OSK. Born to a Filipino mother and Japanese father, Sato was part of J.League side Urawa Red Diamonds’ youth set up.

The club said that they hope Sato will fill the role left vacant by the departure of Tristan Do and Theerathon Bunmathan who has gone on loan to Yokohama F. Marinos in the J.League.

The Kirins will be hoping that their two new acquisitions will help the club as they recover from a disastrous start to the season under a third different head coach. They are currently 14th in the Thai League points table having collected 14 points from 15 matches.

OFFICIAL CLUB NEWS: Daisuke Sato and Derley sign with SCG Muangthong United for 2019 and beyond. #MTUTD #footballislife https://t.co/QGWHEgAwfS pic.twitter.com/cx5TAnttWe — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) June 24, 2019

“He’s a versatile player. We’ll use him in as a centre forward, but he’ll roam to the wings and alternate sides. He’s going to create a lot of headaches for our opponents,” Gama said about Muangthong’s new Brazilian attacker Derley

“We’ve been following Sato over a year now and it’s been a long process to bring him to SCG Muangthong United. We’re very pleased he’s finally here to fill an important role in the team,” said Ronnarit Suewaja, the club’s director of football.

(Photos courtesy: Muangthong United)