WATCH: Myanmar star Aung Thu scores first Thai League goal for Muangthong United; gets praise from new head coach

It has taken Myanmar international striker Aung Thu to record his first goal for Muangthong United in the Thai League after he scored against Trat FC in a 3-0 win.

Aung Thu helped the Kirins record only their fourth win of this Thai League campaign which saw them rise to the 13th spot in the Thai top division as they recover from a disastrous start under new head coach Alexandre Gama.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 23-year-old Burmese footballer was only on the substitutes’ bench in the former Thailand U-23 head coach’s team, but was brought on in the 81st minute to replace Adisak Kraisorn with his side already leading 2-0 against Trat with Heberty and Sanukran netting the goals.

However, Aung Thu was desperate to impress his new boss and got straight into action firing a shot from the edge of the box at the goalkeeper.

He then scored Muangthong’s third goal of the game in the third minute of the second-half injury time when he slotted the ball into the goal from a tight angle to seal the result.

It was incidentally Aung Thu’s first league goal for the club since joining them on loan from Myanmar National League side Yadanarbon FC in December 2018.

“I like this player, I know he can score, and today he does.” Coach Gama on Aung Thu’s goal to give the Kirin a 3-0 home victory to close out the first leg of the 2019 season. #MTUTD #Thailand pic.twitter.com/DoCkBCX2z5 — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) June 22, 2019

Gama, the third head coach for the club in the ongoing season, also had words of praise for the Burmese striker.

“I like this player, I know he can score, and today he does,” the Brazilian said.

(Photo courtesy: Muangthong United)