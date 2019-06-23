Muangthong United sign Philippines international Daisuke Sato from Romanian club – Reports

Philippines international Daisuke Sato has reportedly moved to Thai League giants Muangthong United after leaving Romanian top division outfit Sepsi OSK.

The 24-year-old Filipino-Japanese footballer has been a regular at the Romanian Liga 1 club during the 2018-19 season, but it looks like the Kirins have made a move for Sato to shore up their leaky defence.

The club have scheduled a press conference to reveal their new signings for Monday.

OFFICIAL CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT: NEW PLAYERS PRESS CONFERENCE – SCG Muangthong United invite members of the media to attend the introduction of new players to the Kirin line up. 🕝14:30. 🏟️SCG Stadium 🗓️ Monday June 24th. #MTUTD pic.twitter.com/uLLKEwC0qj — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) June 23, 2019

Muangthong are currently under Alexandre Gama, their third head coach since the start of the season, and sit 13th in the Thai League having collected 14 points from 15 matches. They have conceded 22 goals while scoring only 14 in what has been a disastrous season for the club.

They will hope that Sato’s presence on the left-hand side of the defence will bring better fortunes for their backline during the second half of the season. He will join the club as one of the players in the ASEAN quota.

The Azkals star was recently valued at €550,000 and is one of the players with the highest transfer values in Southeast Asia.

Sato began his youth career at J.League club Urawa Red Diamonds in 2007 before signing for Filipino club Global FC in 2014. He then moved to Romania with Politechnica Iasi in 2016 before spending a brief stint at Danish Super Liga side AC Horsens in 2017.

He was with Sepsi since January 2018 accumulating 44 appearances for the club over two seasons. He also has 44 international caps for Philippines and was part of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 and AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 squads.