Indonesia finish fourth in AFC Under-20 Futsal Championship 2019 after defeat to IR Iran

Indonesia have finished in a commendable fourth place at the AFC Under-20 Futsal Championship 2019 which concluded in IR Iran the other day.

The Indonesians were one of the three ASEAN sides that reached the quarterfinals of the competition held in Tabriz along with Thailand and Vietnam.

While Thailand went down 3-2 to Afghanistan in the quarterfinals, Indonesia progressed at the expense of Vietnam as they registered a 7-5 win in the all-ASEAN tie.

In the semifinals, Indonesia faced Afghanistan but went down in a tightly-contested last four clash which ended 4-3 in favour of the Afghans after extra time.

This meant that Indonesia faced hosts Iran in a bronze medal-deciding match, but suffered a 9-1 defeat to Iran to settle for the fourth place.

Meanwhile, Japan emerged as the Asian champions as they defeated Afghanistan 3-1 in the final.

Muhammad Sanjaya of Indonesia was one of the stars of the competition scoring five goals while his teammate Agung Pandega scored four in the tournament. Salar Aghapour of Iran finished top scorer of the tournament scoring eight goals while Japan’s Masashi Osawa was named the most valuable player of the U-20 Futsal Championship.

(Photo courtesy: AFC)