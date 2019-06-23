Spain legend Fernando Torres to face compatriots David Villa, Andres Iniesta in final match of his career

Spanish striker Fernando Torres have announced that he will hang up his boots after facing compatriots David Villa and Andres Iniesta in a J.League match in August.

Torres’ Sagan Tosu are set to face his former Spain teammates Villa and Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in the J.League on August 23 at the Tosu Stadium and the Spaniard believes that it will be the perfect occasion to bid adieu to a glittering playing career.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star had announced that he will be retiring earlier this week.

He then took to his social media account to announce the final match of his professional career.

“My last professional match will be on August 23rd against Vissel Kobe. It will be very emotional to say good bye to football next to my friends Andres Iniesta and David Villa,” he wrote on Instagram. “Let’s enjoy this last two months,” Torres added.

Torres was part of the Spain national team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012 along with Villa and Iniesta.

The 35-year-old was on the bench as Sagan Tosu lost 3-1 to Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo the other day. He had scored the goal that avoided relegation for Sagan Tosu in the J.League last season.