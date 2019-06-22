WATCH: Pahang FA’s Herold Goulon scores stunning free kick goal from halfway line in Malaysia FA Cup semifinal

Pahang FA defender Herold Goulon has almost pulled off a miracle after scoring with a free kick from the halfway line in his team’s 3-1 win over Perak FA in the Malaysia FA Cup on Saturday.

Pahang were already leading 2-0 at half time in the first leg held at the Darul Makmur Stadium thanks to goals from Malaysia international Mohamadou Sumareh and Goulon himself who opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the game.

However, J Partiban reduced the deficit by half when he found the back of the net for visitors Perak in the 54th minute.

90+3’| GOLAZOO GOULON! Percubaan dari tengah padang oleh Herold Goulon mencipta momen yang cukup magis di Kuantan, memperdayakan penjaga gol Perak, Hafizul Hakim untuk jaringan gol ketiga Pahang!@OfficialPahang 3-1 @peraktbgmy #ShopeePialaFA2019#MFLLive#PHGPRK pic.twitter.com/PsOce1pQgF — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) June 22, 2019

The match looked to be heading for a 2-1 result when Pahang won a free kick near the halfway line in the third minute of the second half added time. Most were expecting Guolon to run down the clock that late into the game, but the French centre-back had other plans.

He directed his free kick from the halfway line at goal, and the effort, after seemingly hanging in the air for ages, landed at the back of the net giving the Perak goalkeeper some serious blushes!

The opposition players and his teammates were in disbelief as the 31-year-old former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers star celebrated his brace and a 3-1 win for Pahang.

FT’| TOK GAJAH BAWA BEKALAN 2 GOL Dua jaringan berkelas dunia oleh Herold Goulon dan satu dari Sumareh memberikan kelebihan agregat 2 gol buat Pahang untuk ke Ipoh minggu depan. @OfficialPahang 3-1 @peraktbgmy #ShopeePialaFA2019#MFLLive#PHGPRK pic.twitter.com/NP4j3sc8PF — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) June 22, 2019

Pahang will now travel to the Perak Stadium on June 29 for the second leg.