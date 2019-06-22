Former Liverpool star expresses his desire to play for India

It isn’t often that we discuss Indian footballers playing at some of the best European clubs in the world, but India might have found its next big talent in the form of this former Liverpool youth star.

Yan Dhanda is an Indian origin player currently plying his trade with Welsh club Swansea City, but he has played for Liverpool in the past through their youth system.

The 20-year-old was in India recently, and was interviewed about his time at Liverpool as well as Swansea, and his experience of being in India as well.

The video, posted on Facebook by Superpower Football, is a must watch, and discusses several aspects of Dhanda’s career, including his desire to play for India one day.

Dhanda starts off discussing his desire to come to India because of his roots belonging in the country, with his grandparents being born there, and then goes on to talk about what he learned at top clubs such as Liverpool.

But the real interest comes when Dhanda says he would love to play for India someday, even though he has already represented England at the U-17 level.

The attacking midfielder also revealed that he tries to base his game on Neymar, who is currently the subject of a number of transfer rumours.

(Image courtesy: Liverpool FC)