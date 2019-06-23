LIVE: Lao Premier League – Army FC vs Evo United

Lao Army FC will take on Evo United in an exciting Pepsi Lao Premier League match at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Sunday.

The two teams facing each other in the Sunday’s Lao Premier League fixture are lying bottom and second from bottom in the six-team Laos top division.

Lao Army occupy the bottom place in the standings having only collected a single point from their first six matches and have also conceded 16 goals while only scoring four themselves.

However, the worst defensive record in the league does not belong to the Army, but to their Sunday’s opponents Evo United who have conceded 24 goals so far while scoring just eight. However, they have won two of their first seven matches and have six points to show for it sitting five points above Lao Army.

Lao Toyota FC, Young Elephants FC, Master 7 FC, Lao Police FC, Evo United and Lao Army are competing the 2019 edition of the Lao Premier League.

Lao Toyota are currently the league leaders having won all four of their opening matches while Young Elephants are second – level on points, but having played two matches extra.

Lao Army FC vs Evo United in the Lao Premier League will kick off at at 6 PM HKT. You can watch the game LIVE right here!