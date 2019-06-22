WATCH: Chanathip provides assist as Consadole Sapporo beat Fernando Torres’ Sagan Tosu 3-1 in J.League

Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin provided an assist as Consadole Sapporo defeated Sagan Tosu 3-1 in a J.League match at the Sapporo Atsubetsu Stadium on Saturday.

Chanathip started behind Consadole striker Jay Bothroyd in what was former Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres’ first game since he announced his desire to retire from professional football.

The Spanish striker was on the substitute’s bench and did not play any part in the Japanese top flight fixture as Consadole ran out 3-1 winners with Chanathip providing the assist for the third and final goal for his side scored by Musashi Suzuki in the 84th minute.

Naoki Ishikawa and Bothroyd had scored in the first half for hosts Consadole, but Sagan Tosu found a way back into the game when Mu Kanazaki scored for them in the 70th minute to make it 2-1.

That was when the Thailand attacking midfielder turned a Sagan Tosu attack into a counter surge, thanks to his pace, beating the defender and squaring the ball to Suzuki who shifted the ball onto his left and finished from inside the box to seal the result.

There was also a light moment between Chanathip and Torres at the final whistle as the Thai exchanged pleasantries with the Spanish World Cup winner.

Consadole are currently fifth in the J.League points table level on points with fourth-placed Kashima Antlers on 27 points after 15 matches. FC Tokyo lead the standings having collected 33 points so far followed by Theerathon Bunmathan’s Yokohama F. Marinos who are three points behind having played a match extra.